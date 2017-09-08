Benefit to take place for Steuben County 4-H’er Arlynn Robbins

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

A benefit will take place on Sept. 17, at the Bath VFW from 1-6 p.m., for Arlynn Genevieve Robbins, who passed away at the age of 13.

Arlynn had recently completed 7th grade at Haverling Middle School, where she was a high honor roll student, played trumpet in the middle school band, jazz band and participated in All County Band. She was also active in dance and swimming, but her first love was farming and she was president of the Kickin Kountry Kids 4-H club out of Bath, NY.

“Arlynn was loved by many!” said Sabrina Elliott, Kickin Kountry Kids 4-H leader in Steuben County. “She had been a 4-H’er since she was able to be, and loved everything about farming animals and being with her family and friends. She worked hard every year to buy her animals with her own money. This year she had two hogs, two lambs, and the steer to sell that she had worked with all year to get ready for the fair. The animals she had this year were the best looking that she had ever had.”

Elliott said Arlynn became sick three weeks before the fair, so her siblings, brother Avery Brandow and sister Ainsley Robbins, brought her animals to the fair, hoping they would do well to bring in enough money allowing Arlynn to purchase stock for next year.

Ainsley was able to show Arlynn’s hogs and lambs, while Arlynn’s best friend, Braxtyn Elliott, showed her steer.

“Braxtyn did it with honor and grace and was able to get Reserve Grand Champion with Arlynn’s steer!” said Elliott. “We couldn’t have been more proud — and we know that Arlynn was smiling when she heard the news! Four days later Arlynn lost her battle and went to be with the Lord.”

Sue Rudgers, Manager of Bath and Pavilion, Steuben Co. Empire Livestock Marketing, commented on the 4-H’ers who donated their animals to raise proceeds for Arlynn.

“Last night at the Steuben County Fair, I witnessed so many acts of kindness,” stated Rudgers. “Several 4-H kids donated the proceeds from their animals to their fellow 4-H’er and friend, Arlynn Robbins. These kids work hard all year with their animals to sell at the fair, and they selflessly donated it to her. It is truly heart warming. Some kids even charged $1 to pet a lamb and donated that money. The buyers at that sale were phenomenal. Arlynn’s steer was Reserve Grand Champion and was shown by her sister, Ainsley Robbins and her brother, Avery Brandow, and it was bought and donated back, not once, but twice. Many animals were bought and donated back and all proceeds from animals donated back went to Arlynn. One animal was donated back five times! They were also selling tickets to raffle off ‘your choice’ of a heifer or a steer, donated by Gessner’s Windy View Farms. It was an emotional night and a reminder that there are so many good people out there to help someone in need!”

Rudgers asks that folks would please keep Arlynn’s family in their prayers.

A live auction taking place at the benefit will begin at 4 p.m. The two litter-mate York gilts, donated by Acomb Acres from Dansville, NY, will be included in the auction along with all other donated items.

A raffle has already begun for the purebred, black Limousin steer and the Red Limflex heifer. First place winner gets choice. These were donated by Gessner’s Windy View Farms out of Wayland, NY. The drawing will also be held during the benefit.

“The Robbins’ are planning to do a scholarship in Arlynn’s name to a local 4-H senior each year for years to come and in their words, besides the scholarship, ‘We are going to do something BIG for the 4-H kids,’” reported Melanie Coots. “Arlynn was an amazing girl, full of life. She is, and will be, missed by all.”

Donations may be sent to: CCE Steuben, 3 Pulteney Square East, Bath, NY 14810, with Arlynn Robbins Memorial Fund notated in the memo, or go to www.putknowledgetowork.org/donate and click on ‘Please direct my donation to’ and click on ‘Arlynn Robbins 4-H Memorial Fund’.

Donations may also be mailed directly to the family for Arlynn’s Memorial Fund, to: Jim and Carrie Robbins, 6446 Robbins Road, Bath, NY, 14810.