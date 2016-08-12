Aquaponics: fish and (kale) chips

by Tamara Scully

According to the experts at the Auburn University Schools of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences, there is great potential for farmers rising to raise fish as livestock here in the United States. While production methods for fish farming can range from low to high intensity operations, it is the managed atmosphere of commercial production, where farmers can control every aspect of the environment, which offer the most potential.

The fish farming — or aquaculture — industry today is in “the same economic position as the poultry industry in the 1950s,” on the verge of ramping up production and efficiency and moving from pasture — or pond — to environmentally controlled housing, Dr. Jesse Chappell, Auburn University, said.

Growing plants

Moving away from the natural waterways and into controlled recirculating raceways and tanks adds a whole new dimension to farming fish. Not only do we now have fish in a controlled environment, “we also have their waste products in confinement,” Dr. Chappell, said.

In the controlled environment, recirculating aquaculture system (RAS), manure and nutrients are removed from the water and can be reclaimed. Because plants can utilize fish effluent in the form of nitrates, which they need for growth, adding a vegetative crop to a fish farming operation makes sense.

“Aquaponics is the integration of hydroponics with aquaculture production,” Dr. Chappell said.

Luckily, plants need nitrates, and fish waste can supply them. Combining a horticultural aspect — hydroponics — with the raising of fish as livestock is akin to raising chickens and growing vegetables. The fertility for the vegetable crop comes from the waste product of the livestock. By fertilizing the plants with waste nutrients, the loop is closed, and by-products are re-utilized on the farm.

In such a system, plants remove toxic nutrients from the recirculating water, which is then returned to the fish tank, where the cycle begins again. The plants are able to utilize the removed nutrients from the fish effluent, after bacteria present in the system convert ammonia to nitrate, producing a crop that can be harvested and sold.

“We can turn out a lot of both products at the same time, utilizing the same water source, and most of the same nutrients,” Dr. Chappell said.

And in aquaculture, there is an obvious need for water. So it makes sense that utilizing that water for more than one crop is economically and environmentally responsible. As water regulations increase, reusing fish farming’s wastewater will also help ease the cost associated with the intensified water use in commercial aquaculture systems.

Ideally, plants are seeking a nitrate level of 75 ppm. In the RAS system, the levels are about 30-40 ppm. But the water is continually recirculated, providing a continual supply of fresh nitrates. Conversely, in traditional hydroponic systems, 200-300 ppm is a typical nitrate concentration, with this high level of nitrates maintained to avoid the need to constantly add more fertilize. Aquaponic systems can operate efficiently with a reduced level of nitrate due to the constant renewal of nutrients.

Economics

As an example of a low-investment aquaponics operation, Dr. Chappell invoked the E.W. Shell Fisheries Center at Auburn University. Even in this system, built in 2006, 20,000 pounds of fish can be grown each year, as well as a variety of vegetable crops.

The integrated approach of aquaponics allows fish protein and vegetable crops to share the same resources. The energy footprint of such a system is reduced by about 40 percent from either system individually. Water usage is likewise reduced, by about half.

One million pounds of fish can be produced in a year-round environment, and every 100 pounds of fish fed can provide the nutrients for growing plants hydroponically in at least one 32 by 100 foot traditional style greenhouse, Dr. Chappell said.

In one example of an aquaponics system, over 1,000 heads of lettuce per week were produced using the wastewater from the fish as the only fertilizer. It can gross $50,000 per year, with a profit margin of over 50 percent, he said.

Some of the crops grown in this type of system can include: corn; tomatoes; squash; lettuce; flowers; strawberries; and woody ornamental plants.

Non-fed species in RAS can also be used as a feed source for the fish, allowing them to increase gain without feed. Phytoplankton, bacteria and algae, which are found in aquaculture systems, also offer the potential to be harvested or harnessed for other purposes, such as bioplastics production. Organic liquid fertilizer can also be a saleable by-product of aquaponic production.

Raising fish as livestock, and integrating them with crop production, allows conservation of natural resources, diversified income streams, and intensified food production methods to merge. Aquaponics in the United States is poised to take root, with a positive income potential for farmers wishing to explore a new type of agriculture.

Visit the webinar at: www.conservationwebinars.net/webinars/filter-feeding-is-cool-aquaculture-in-nrcs/