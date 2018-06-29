American Soybean Association applauds House passage of Farm Bill

H.R. 2 – Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 – passes after lengthy stalemates over immigration policy and nutrition programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After weeks of negotiations hinging not just on differences over nutrition support programs, but also on immigration policy, the House of Representatives passed its version of a new farm bill on a 213-211 vote. The Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 would replace the current Agricultural Act of 2014 when it expires at the end of September.

American Soybean Association (ASA) President John Heisdorffer, a soybean farmer from Keota, Iowa, applauded the successful effort to reconsider the House bill, saying, “Farmers need the long-term certainty and stability that passing a new five-year farm bill will provide. Right now, the economic future of our industry is clouded by low crop prices and farm income, and by volatility in foreign markets. We call on the Senate to follow suit and pass its version of the farm bill next week so Congress can complete the 2018 farm bill in July.”

Heisdorffer added that, “With key programs including crop insurance, farm support programs, and export promotion funding for market development programs on the table, ASA urges Congressional leaders to continue pushing forward for final approval.”