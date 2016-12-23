Aldermere Farm: A Beltie Holiday

by Michael Wren

ROCKPORT, ME — Getting into the Christmas spirit can be tough, but what better way to start than by taking a picture with a Belted Galloway calf. “Take a selfie with a Beltie” was just one of the events at Aldermere Farm’s 12th Annual Beltie Holiday. Aldermere Farm is part of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust and host events throughout the year on the farm. While summer and early fall bring in lots of tourists to the area and to the farm, not many travelers stay for the winter. Outreach and Office Manager, Joelle Albury, points this out and prefers it this way because it gives Aldermere Farm a chance to reach out and connect with the locals. While the farm holds free community programs for youth and 4-H groups, this one is a great event to bring families and friends together and to get into the holiday spirit.

Belted Galloways are a hardy breed originating in the hills of Scotland and known for their signature black coat with a large white stripe or belt, as well as the ability to thrive in harsh and cold climates. The breed was brought to North America in the early 1940s and found a home in the cold, harsh climates where their long winter coat serves them throughout the winter. Shortly after they arrived, the Belted Galloway Society in the United States was formed. This breed is still increasing in number and popularity in the U.S. as well as around the world. Aldermere Farm is home to around 100 of these rugged cows.

Aldermere Farm offers many programs including one where local children can board their animals in exchange for helping out on the farm in the summer months. This allows the children a chance to keep their animals as well as learn what it means to work on a farm. They also sell their beef and other items.

In addition to the “Selfie with a Beltie” the event also offered a craft station where children could make wooden Beltie ornaments to bring home for their trees. A book signing by a local author was also a large draw to the farm. During the day, over 500 attendees came to share in the festivities.

This event was free of charge but in lieu of admission it was asked that attendees make a donation of non-perishable goods for the Camden Area Food Pantry. Just one more way in which Aldermere Farm gives back to the community.

For more information about the farm or upcoming events visit their website at www.aldermere.org , contact them at 207-236-2739 or email aldermere@mcht.org .