2nd Annual Clinton Tractor Inventory Reduction Auction

Sat. April 15th 2017 9 AM

@ Clinton Tractor – 31 Meadow St – Clinton, NY

The Calidonna Family is busy and the yard is full of nice trades. This is an early list and will be updated daily !

Onsite financing from several lenders — Online bidding available !

Tractors: 2012 NH T5070 4wd w/ cab & ldr, LH reverser; 115hp only 1040 hrs !!; 2012 NH T5060 4wd w/ cab & ldr, LH reverser, 105hp only 12 hours !!; 2012 NH TD4040 4wd orchard tractor open station only 1200hrs!!; CaseIH 885; Kubota B3350 4wd w/ ldr Cab & AC- 185 hrs !; Kubota B2660 4wd w/ cab, JD770 4wd w/ mower; JD2305 4wd w/ mower; JD 4620 w/ rops; mower & blower only 285hrs; Steiner CB230 4wd tractor w/ mower, blower & broom; NH1630 4wd w/ cab & ldr; Ford 4600; Oliver 770; JD425 Garden tractor & more daily!

Construction Equipt .: (2)NH L175 skid steers; Volvo EC55 excavator w/ cab, blade & hyd thumb –nice machine; Volvo EC35 excavator w/ blade & hyd thumb –very good; (2) nearly new York 6 ft 3pt pto landscape rakes; Swwepester broom for SSL; McMillen Skid Steer Auger; Vidmar parts shelving; & more !

Farm Equipt; Sharp NH 1432 discbine; Nice NH1431 discbine; Nice Kuhn FC353GC center pivot dicbine; JD946 center pivot discbine; Kuhn FC302 discbine; JD1360 discbine; NH900 forage harvester; NH488 haybine; Miller Pro 7914 merger; Kuhn 8501T 8 star tedder; Nice Claas 75T 6 star tedder; NH162 4 star tedder; Vicon 500 4 star tedder; MillerPro 1150 rotary rake; Kuhn GA6002 double rotary rake; Sunflower 1232 24ft rock flex dics; CaseIH 5100 drill w/ seed; Brand new D&H Welding 85G 4 wheel horse drawn spreader on steel or rubber; sharp JD 348 baler w/ ejector; NH316 baler w/ thrower; NH278 baler; Hesston 5530 round baler; MC144SB Stalk Chopper; Farmlund 550 bale wrapper; Uebler 812 feed cart; Knight 8114 V-spreader; Knight 8118 V spreader; Knight 8141 Commercial V Spreader; Kuhn 3142 reel mixer w/ scales; MillerPro 2150 Forage wagon; Badger dump wagon; gravity wagons; 6 row cultivators; like new Kuhn EL-43 rototiller; Mensch rubber tire scraper; Sitrex Sicklbar mower; Approx 20 3pt implements; and much more not listed !

30+ commercial zero turn mowers : (selling at 9:30) including many Late model low hour Ferris plus others from Toro, Snapper, Scag; Cub Cadet, Gravely, JD, Toro, Dixie Chopper 2760 w/ bagger, Several Ferris walk behinds & others; all serviced and ready to mow, Toro 455D Tri-Deck Fairway Mower; 10+ Garden tractors including trailers, trucks, plus at least 50 pieces of smaller equipment including 3pt implements of all kinds, lot of misc items and more. Plan to be here for this great opportunity to buy some top quality used equipment ! See our website for lots of pictures and details. More items added daily !

Terms : Cash or good check. Full payment auction day unless pre-approved for financing. All items sold as is. 10% BP on items under $1000 only. Small items and Commercial mowers sell early in drive through format followed by farm & construction equipment. List is subject to change.

Auctioneer’s Note: We are proud to host Clinton Tractors’ 2nd Annual Auction after a very successful sale last year. Most of this equipment is shop serviced and ready to go with work orders attached. This will not be your average auction. Come spend the day with us to buy some top quality equipment !!!!!

Auction by: MacFadden & Sons Inc. 518-284-2090 www.macfaddens.com

