2018 Virginia Small Grains Field Day showcases the latest in small grain varieties and research

The 2018 Virginia Small Grains Field Day drew one of the event’s largest crowds yet to the Eastern Virginia AREC in Warsaw, VA. The Virginia Grain Producers Association, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Small Grains Checkoff Board and the EVAREC were proud to host the annual field day for wheat and barley.

Farmers and industry representatives from across the Commonwealth gathered for the annual event and to hear Virginia’s top agricultural researchers present on a variety of topics, including:

Wheat Varieties

Malting and Hulless Barley Varieties and Management

Date of Planting Studies

Scab Research and Breeding

Nitrogen Use Efficiency Study

Small Grain Disease Management

Durum and Hard Red Winter Wheat Varieties

Microorganisms Associated with Fusarium Head Blight Control

Producers took time to network with exhibitors during the field day and learned firsthand about the latest in equipment, products and services being offered to Virginia farmers.

During the afternoon program, VGPA Executive Director, Ben Rowe, provided an update on VGPA’s recent activities and the importance of membership. Dr. Saied Mostaghimi, director of the Virginia Agricultural Experiment Station, and Dr. Mike Evans, director of the VA Tech School of Plant & Environmental Sciences, shared remarks on the research currently in progress at the university, and the opportunities available for Virginia’s students.

The group next enjoyed a presentation from Nivin Elgohary, state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency in Virginia. Nivin provided updates on the resources available to farmers via FSA, and the efforts and initiatives FSA conducts on behalf of the agriculture industry.

Dale Nellor, vice president of Government and Technical Affairs for the North American Millers Association, discussed the top issues facing the milling industry in America and how that impacts farmers and the small grain market. Dale discussed a number of federal issues impacting the industry and discussed how farmers can become involved in advocacy on behalf of the industry.

The day wrapped up with the traditional barbecue luncheon and an opportunity for producers to network with their colleagues and exhibitors, and discuss the field tours and topics with the day’s presenters, one-on-one.

The annual Virginia Small Grains Field Day offers grain producers and agribusinesses a unique opportunity to hear from industry experts and serves as a critical resource to keep farmers on the cutting edge as their industry requires them to constantly evolve and adapt to new technologies and react to ever-changing weather, environmental pressures and regulations.

VGPA would like to extend special thanks to the staff at the EVAREC, our speakers, the Virginia Small Grains Board and all our sponsors whom made the 2018 Virginia Small Grains Field Day such a success.