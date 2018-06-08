2018 North Carolina State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarship recipients announced

33 students awarded $2,000 each

RALEIGH – Thirty-three North Carolina students have been named recipients of 2018 North Carolina State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarships, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced recently.

The scholarships are designed for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in an institute of higher education who have participated in the junior livestock or market turkey shows at the N.C. State Fair.

The scholarships were funded by sponsors of the annual N.C. State Fair Junior Livestock Sale of Champions. The number of scholarships awarded each year is based on qualified applicants and funds available from the previous year’s Sale of Champions. Because of strong support of the 2017 sale, 33 scholarships valued at $2,000 each were awarded this year.

“We have awarded nearly $225,000 in scholarships since starting this program in 2015,” Troxler said. “These scholarships are an investment in the next generation of farmers and agribusiness leaders. I cannot thank our sponsors enough for their support of these young people.”

A selection committee evaluated applicants based on their involvement with N.C. State Fair junior livestock shows, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay. Each application was assigned a number and identifying information was removed before evaluation.

Following is a list of the scholarship recipients by county, along with the university or community college they will attend this fall:

Buncombe

Tucker Worley, Leicester, North Carolina State University; Jordan McAninch, Leicester, Appalachian State University

Chatham

Kaylyn Groce, Siler City, University of Georgia; Sarah Thomas, Pittsboro, Virginia Tech

Davidson

Abby Fulton, Lexington, University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Tristen Fulton, Lexington, Iowa State University

Edgecombe

Caley Mayo, Whitakers, N.C. State University

Franklin

Joey Moore, Youngsville, N.C. State University

Forsyth

Melanie Fishel, Kernersville, Oklahoma State University

Gates

Gage Riddick, Corapeake, Eastern Mennonite University

Guilford

Cara Smith, Pleasant Garden, Western Carolina University

Harnett

Mason Blinson, Buies Creek, Oklahoma State University

Johnston

Kelsey Bentley, Kenly, N.C. State University; Cecilia Fricke, Middlesex, East Carolina University; Haley Stevens, Selma, Wilson Community College

Jones

Jordan Cox-O’Neill, Willow Spring, N.C. State University

Lenoir

Makensie Mohrfeld, Pink Hill

Madison

Bethany Mackey, Mars Hill, East Tennessee State University; Sylas Owen, Boone, Appalachian State University

Richmond

Coleman Berry, Ellerbe, N.C. State University

Robeson

Dakota Locklear, Pembroke, N.C. State University

Rutherford

Megan Lawing, Bostic, Gardner-Webb University; Lauren Murray, Bostic

Stanly

LeAnn Harward, Richfield, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Stokes

Rachel Brown, Walnut Cove, N.C. State University

Wake

Faith Dunbar, Wake Forest, East Carolina University; Garrett See, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Wayne

Alec Linton, Mount Olive, Methodist University; Taylor Glover, Pikeville, Wayne Community College

Wilson

Liz-Anne Earle, Kenly, West Texas A&M University; Grace LaHay, Elm City

Yadkin

Leah Thomas, East Bend, Western Carolina University

The application for the 2019 scholarship class will be posted online at ncstatefair.org in early January 2019. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2019. For more information on how individuals and organizations can support the 2018 Junior Livestock Sale of Champions or the scholarship program, contact Neil Bowman, director of N.C. State Fair livestock shows, at neil.bowman@ncagr.gov or 919.270.7094; or Angie Crone, sponsorship director, at angie.crone@ncagr.gov or 919.839.4514.