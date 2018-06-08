2018 North Carolina State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarship recipients announced

33 students awarded $2,000 each
RALEIGH – Thirty-three North Carolina students have been named recipients of 2018 North Carolina State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarships, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced recently.
The scholarships are designed for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in an institute of higher education who have participated in the junior livestock or market turkey shows at the N.C. State Fair.
The scholarships were funded by sponsors of the annual N.C. State Fair Junior Livestock Sale of Champions. The number of scholarships awarded each year is based on qualified applicants and funds available from the previous year’s Sale of Champions. Because of strong support of the 2017 sale, 33 scholarships valued at $2,000 each were awarded this year.
“We have awarded nearly $225,000 in scholarships since starting this program in 2015,” Troxler said. “These scholarships are an investment in the next generation of farmers and agribusiness leaders. I cannot thank our sponsors enough for their support of these young people.”
A selection committee evaluated applicants based on their involvement with N.C. State Fair junior livestock shows, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay. Each application was assigned a number and identifying information was removed before evaluation.
Following is a list of the scholarship recipients by county, along with the university or community college they will attend this fall:
- Buncombe
Tucker Worley, Leicester, North Carolina State University; Jordan McAninch, Leicester, Appalachian State University
- Chatham
Kaylyn Groce, Siler City, University of Georgia; Sarah Thomas, Pittsboro, Virginia Tech
- Davidson
Abby Fulton, Lexington, University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Tristen Fulton, Lexington, Iowa State University
- Edgecombe
Caley Mayo, Whitakers, N.C. State University
- Franklin
Joey Moore, Youngsville, N.C. State University
- Forsyth
Melanie Fishel, Kernersville, Oklahoma State University
- Gates
Gage Riddick, Corapeake, Eastern Mennonite University
- Guilford
Cara Smith, Pleasant Garden, Western Carolina University
- Harnett
Mason Blinson, Buies Creek, Oklahoma State University
- Johnston
Kelsey Bentley, Kenly, N.C. State University; Cecilia Fricke, Middlesex, East Carolina University; Haley Stevens, Selma, Wilson Community College
- Jones
Jordan Cox-O’Neill, Willow Spring, N.C. State University
- Lenoir
Makensie Mohrfeld, Pink Hill
- Madison
Bethany Mackey, Mars Hill, East Tennessee State University; Sylas Owen, Boone, Appalachian State University
- Richmond
Coleman Berry, Ellerbe, N.C. State University
- Robeson
Dakota Locklear, Pembroke, N.C. State University
- Rutherford
Megan Lawing, Bostic, Gardner-Webb University; Lauren Murray, Bostic
- Stanly
LeAnn Harward, Richfield, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Stokes
Rachel Brown, Walnut Cove, N.C. State University
- Wake
Faith Dunbar, Wake Forest, East Carolina University; Garrett See, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Wayne
Alec Linton, Mount Olive, Methodist University; Taylor Glover, Pikeville, Wayne Community College
- Wilson
Liz-Anne Earle, Kenly, West Texas A&M University; Grace LaHay, Elm City
- Yadkin
Leah Thomas, East Bend, Western Carolina University
The application for the 2019 scholarship class will be posted online at ncstatefair.org in early January 2019. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2019. For more information on how individuals and organizations can support the 2018 Junior Livestock Sale of Champions or the scholarship program, contact Neil Bowman, director of N.C. State Fair livestock shows, at neil.bowman@ncagr.gov or 919.270.7094; or Angie Crone, sponsorship director, at angie.crone@ncagr.gov or 919.839.4514.
