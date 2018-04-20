2018 New York Spring Dairy Carousel numbers strong

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

“The numbers are really strong this year!” commented New York Holstein Association Executive Manager Kelly Reynolds.

New York Holstein Association sponsors the annual, highly regarded, dairy show, where seven major dairy breeds, including black and white Holstein, red and white Holstein, Jersey, Milking Shorthorn, Brown Swiss, Guernsey and Ayrshire are represented in what is recognized as the largest event of its kind in North America — and thousands of folks attend the 4-day event.

“I believe this year’s Spring Dairy Carousel was a better turn out than years past,” remarked Cortland County Dairy Princess Sonya Helms. “The barn was full, and there was an equal disbursement between breeds.”

Helms was showing her winter yearling Ayrshire, Tallulaha, while helping her little sister, Claire, celebrate her 9th birthday at the show.

Joelene Mercer of Little Hill Farm, Delanson, NY brought her best “Jars of Clay Barnabas” Jersey calves to exhibit.

“This was my first year going to the Spring Dairy Carousel show on my own,” said Mercer. “The last time I was here was when I was in 4-H. That was 7 years ago.”

Mercer has recently gone out on her own with her Jerseys after growing up on her family’s farm.

During this 43rd edition of the event 152 Jerseys went through the show ring on Sunday, where Andrew Vander Meulen, Brighton, Ontario, was Judge.

Vander Meulen also judged the Guernsey show.

Other breed show judges included Jack Lomeo Jr., Hermon, NY for NY Jr. Holstein and Red & White classes; Chad Ryan, Fond du Lac, WI for the Open Holstein and Milking Shorthorn classes and Bruce Mode, VanKleek Hill, Ontario, Canada judged the Ayrshire and Brown Swiss classes.

“The Holstein Association put on a great show as always,” commented Gordon Trahan, a junior at Cornell from Ames, NY.

Trahan was working with Conard’s Ridgedale Holsteins, where generations of EX scored Holsteins have been shown.

Trahan, who plans on a future in herd management, has been attending the show for the past 5 years. He said it’s encouraging to see a large turnout of Northeast dairies.

“It was good to see the attendance from the exhibitors, even with the milk price the way it has been lately.”

Among the many benefits of showing at the elite Spring Carousel are opportunities for young folks involved in the dairy industry to make new connections and gain experience.

“This is my second year showing dairy cattle at the Spring Dairy Carousel,” said Helms. “The most beneficial part of the spring show this year is I get to learn better techniques on the fitting of my animals.”

Trahan says the most beneficial aspect of the show for him is hearing from the vast variety of farmers attending and hearing about what works for them on their farms.

“It’s an opportunity to see some excellent cows and show off our industry to the public in a positive light,” said Trahan.

For more information and results from the 2018 NY Spring Dairy Carousel go to http://nyholsteins.com/.