2018 Herkimer County Dairy Princess Pageant

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

“Passionate” is the word that Herkimer County Dairy Princess Connie Louise Frasier used to describe dairy farmers she has interacted with over her past year representing the Herkimer County Dairy Promotion team.

“Dairy farmers are very passionate about their farming occupation,” said Frasier. “And the Dairy Princess Court and I are very passionate about promoting dairy products on behalf of the dairy farmers.”

Fraiser spoke to a large group of attendees at the annual Herkimer County Dairy Princess Pageant and Dairy Promotion event on April 28 at Francesca’s Banquet Hall in Ilion, NY, where she was renamed Herkimer County Dairy Princess for 2018-2019 term by judges Jenna Pullis-Sayles and Jodi Griffiths-Mravlja, both of Otsego County.

Fraiser’s Court for 2018-2019 includes 14-year old Ambassador Katie Livingston of West Winfield, 13-year old Ambassador Natalie Fredericks of Little Falls, 14-year old Ambassador Natalie Teachout of Richfield Springs, and 14-year old Ambassador Izabella Allen of Richfield Springs.

Each of the young ladies spoke about benefits of dairy in the daily diet and the importance of informing the public about how dairy farmers are concerned about the same issues as they are.

Animal welfare, environmental stewardship and ways to reach the public with positive information were topics focused on by the girls.

Tina Douglas of the Herkimer County Dairy Promotion team spoke to attendees about how check-off dollars help promote dairy to consumers through school programs, in supermarkets and other ways.

“We’re working with dietitians and educating them about the nutritional benefits of dairy.”

Douglas reported that McDonalds, Domino’s, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut have all made huge strides in helping to promote dairy.

Harry Robbins, also of the Herkimer County Dairy Promotion team, showed the 2018 edition of the Agribusiness Phone Book to attendees and each attendee received a copy.

Herkimer County Dairy Promotion team member Myra Mosher-Fredericks headed up the door prize committee.

“Each year I set out to ask a variety of businesses in the valley for door prizes,” commented Fredericks, explaining that she has been involved since 1999 when her daughter Katie was Herkimer County Dairy Princess. Overall there were about 50 items from nearly 30 donors.

Although she was unable to attend the event, Ellie Ainslie was awarded a scholarship.

Country Folks photo/ journalist Elizabeth A. Tomlin was extremely surprised and honored to receive the 2018 Silver Cow Award “for service to the dairy industry of Herkimer County.”

Herkimer County Legislature Peter Campione (Dist. 14) presented a Proclamation to Dairy Princess Frasier.

“I would like to thank Peter Campione from the Herkimer County Legislature for presenting me with a Proclamation proclaiming Sunday, April 29, 2018 as ‘Connie Louise Frasier Day’ in Herkimer County,” said Frasier. “This is an amazing honor and I look forward to continuing to work with our Legislators.”

“I am privileged to have the opportunity to lead the Herkimer County Dairy Promotion court on behalf of the local dairy farmers for another year. The farmers work hard and I will try my hardest to bring awareness to the public about what they do and the amazing product they produce. I look forward to promoting dairy products with my court again.”

Fraiser has already lined up events that she and members of her Court will appear at this year, beginning with a Memorial Day Parade on May 28, in Herkimer, where the girls will distribute samples of cheese.

On June 9, they will be at the Dolgeville Violet Festival; July 7 they will attend the Diamond Dawgs Baseball game in Little Falls; July 8-10 they will be at the Farmer’s Museum in Cooperstown; July 14 they’ll attend the Herkimer County Cheese Festival; Aug. 10 they will take part in the Little Falls Canal Days Parade, and on Aug. 25 they’ll be at Herkimer County Family Farm Day at Raycliff Farm.

At each event they hand out free yogurt, ice cream and cheese and offer other free, educational items to children and their families.

“I look forward to keeping the public informed about the fact that milk contains nine essential nutrients, making it one of the most nutrient-rich beverages you can enjoy,” said Fraiser. “I also want to keep the public informed about the quality care and comfort that the cows receive and how farmers are being good stewards of the land.”

If you would like the Herkimer County Dairy Princess and Court to appear at your event call 315.868.2231.