The 2017 Maryland Holstein Futurity Show was held on Sept. 3. The show is sponsored by the Maryland Holstein Association and the Maryland State Fair. Roger Turner of Sun Prairie, WI served as the official for the event.

Miss Futurity 2017 is Pheasant Echos Dieon Red-ET. She is the entry of Pheasant Echo’s Farm, the Byron Stambaugh Family, Westminster, MD. The Senior 3-Year Old is sired by Apples Absolute-Red. Her dam is Pheasant Echos Re Diego-Red.

Following are the placings from this year’s show.

Pheasant Echos Dieon Red-ET (Absolute), Pheasant Echo’s Peace & Plenty GWN Blexann-ET (Goldwyn), Peace & Plenty Savage-Leigh Celestes Final (Armani), Savage-Leigh Ernest-Anthony Theresa-ET (Goldwyn), Nick Raggi MD-Maple-Dell Atwood Sara (Atwood), Maple Dell Farms Peace & Plenty Heztry Cookie (Heztry), Peace & Plenty Tulip-Pond Rockster Bridget (Rockster), Carissa Doody Ladys-Manor L-B Gingerly (La Bron), My Lady’s Manor Ladys-Manor Greg Dove-ET (Gregarious), My Lady’s Manor Windsor Manor ZS Heidi-ET (Golden Dreams), Windsor Manor Burlin Guthrie K 921 (Guthrie), Burlin Farm Markland Shan Delight-ET (Man O Shan), My Lady’s Manor