Country Folks

Highlighting Agriculture

2017 Maryland Holstein Futurity Show

The 2017 Maryland Holstein Futurity Show was held on Sept. 3. The show is sponsored by the Maryland Holstein Association and the Maryland State Fair. Roger Turner of Sun Prairie, WI served as the official for the event.

Miss Futurity 2017 is Pheasant Echos Dieon Red-ET. She is the entry of Pheasant Echo’s Farm, the Byron Stambaugh Family, Westminster, MD. The Senior 3-Year Old is sired by Apples Absolute-Red. Her dam is Pheasant Echos Re Diego-Red.

Following are the placings from this year’s show.

  1. Pheasant Echos Dieon Red-ET (Absolute), Pheasant Echo’s
  2. Peace & Plenty GWN Blexann-ET (Goldwyn), Peace & Plenty
  3. Savage-Leigh Celestes Final (Armani), Savage-Leigh
  4. Ernest-Anthony Theresa-ET (Goldwyn), Nick Raggi
  5. MD-Maple-Dell Atwood Sara (Atwood), Maple Dell Farms
  6. Peace & Plenty Heztry Cookie (Heztry), Peace & Plenty
  7. Tulip-Pond Rockster Bridget (Rockster), Carissa Doody
  8. Ladys-Manor L-B Gingerly (La Bron), My Lady’s Manor
  9. Ladys-Manor Greg Dove-ET (Gregarious), My Lady’s Manor
  10. Windsor Manor ZS Heidi-ET (Golden Dreams), Windsor Manor
  11. Burlin Guthrie K 921 (Guthrie), Burlin Farm
  12. Markland Shan Delight-ET (Man O Shan), My Lady’s Manor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

Lee Publications

Country Folks

Country Folks Grower

Country Folks Mane Stream

Wine and Craft Beverage News

Hard Hat News

NAQN

WHEN

Pennysaver

Editor

Country-Editor

Lee Trade Shows

Empire State Producers Expo

Hard Hat Expo

Keystone Farm Show

National Angus Trade Show

Virginia Farm Show

WHEN Recycling Expo

Online Subscribers

Features

Join

Login

Read Now

Download

Account

MENU