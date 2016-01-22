2016 Championship Skid Steer Rodeo won by Mitchell Stinespring

by Jon M. Casey

The 2016 Country Folks Championship Skid Steer Rodeo at the Virginia Farm Show, was sponsored by the Virginia Farm Bureau and Young, Nicholas, Branner & Phillips, LLP an accounting firm located in Harrisonburg, VA. With fifteen competitors competing for cash and trophies on six skid loaders, this year’s competition found several new names at the top of the winner’s list. When the dust settled, Mitchell Stinespring walked away as this year’s Champion.

This year, the JCB Powerboom 280 eco provided by P. Bradley & Sons, gave competitors a hand’s-on look at the side-entry skid steer, a unit competing for the first time in this event. Additionally, the Kubota SVL75 from Beverage Tractor, was the only track loader to compete in this year’s rodeo. For competitors, this speed-timed event was an interesting change from the other precision-style events designed for the other five loaders in the arena.

In addition to trophies and prizes for the top ten finishers in the event, Fastest Time prizes were awarded to competitors who completed the respective events without penalties and had the fastest time for that event. This year we had two competitors who tied for fastest time on the CAT 262D SSL donated by Carter Machinery, Co. Matthew Aghamkar and Mitchell Stinespring each ran the course at 59 seconds. Instead of sharing the prize money, Carter CAT graciously agreed to award the same prize to both winners. [Note: We were unable to secure a photo of the two winners at the time of the award; however, Stinespring is in other photos.]

Fastest time winners (along with with equipment model and dealer) were:

Kubota – Beverage Tractor – Waverly Eddins; JCB – P. Bradley & Sons – Gary Showalter; John Deere – James River Equipment – Mitchell Stinespring; New Holland – Boone Tractor / CNH New Holland – Kenneth Troyer; CAT- (Tie) Mitchell Stinespring and Matthew Aghamkar (Awarded dual prizes by Carter Machinery Co.); Bobcat – Winchester Equipment / Valley Equipment – Kenneth Troyer.

Overall Rodeo winners, with trophies sponsored by Virginia Farm Bureau and monetary prizes sponsored by Virginia Farm Bureau and Young, Nicholas, Branner Phillips, LLP were: 1st – Mitchell Stinespring; 2nd – Kenneth Troyer; 3rd – Waverly Eddins; 4th – Dennis Miller; 5th – Jeff Showalter; 6th – Gary Miller; 7th – Gary Showalter; 8th – Eric Davis; 9th- Wray Brubeck; 10th – Jonathan Troyer.

Next year’s Country Folks Championship Skid Steer Rodeo is already in the planning stages. Watch for more information in the coming months in your weekly edition of the Mid-Atlantic Country Folks.